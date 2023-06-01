Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho wants game time and could leave the club, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

It's not quite worked out for Carvalho since his move to Anfield, and he's now being linked with a move away.

Liverpool news - Fabio Carvalho

Carvalho signed for Liverpool last year for a fee of £5m plus add-ons from Fulham, according to Sky Sports.

The young midfielder started just four Premier League games this season, playing 347 minutes, as per FBref.

Now, Carvalho has been linked with a move away from the Merseyside club ahead of the transfer window opening.

Ben Jacobs, writing in his CaughtOffside column, recently confirmed that Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers were interested in signing Carvalho, with RB Leipzig already having an offer rejected for the 20-year-old.

Elsewhere, a report from LiverpoolWorld has claimed that West Ham United are also keen, with Carvalho being told that he's not part of the club's plans at the moment.

Speaking on Carvalho, Jurgen Klopp discussed Carvalho after leaving him out of a match day squad.

He said: "Fabio is a very young player as well, big talent, absolutely, played well for us in a couple of games. Now it's a situation we have to make a squad and he couldn't make it for the last one – that's how it is, that's the truth, didn't play too often because, from my point of view, we needed different skills when we started or when we changed during the games.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Carvalho?

Romano has suggested that although Liverpool value Carvalho, the youngster wants regular game time.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "They are convinced Carvalho has huge potential. He was very professional this year, so Jurgen Klopp has really appreciated his commitment. But again, he doesn't have space at Liverpool and he wants to have game time. He knows RB Leipzig are offering that possibility.

"Liverpool want to, and hope to, keep the player. If it's not a loan, they want a buy-back option included in the permanent deal."

Should Liverpool be looking to keep hold of Carvalho?

At the age of 20, allowing him to leave on a permanent deal might not make a lot of sense.

He's only had a season to settle in at the club, and it was never going to be easy for him to break into the starting 11 on a regular basis.

Instead, allowing him to spend a year on loan, developing and gaining experience, could see him turn into a player Liverpool can use in the future.