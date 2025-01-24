Antony's Manchester United nightmare is over, for the time being, as the Brazilian winger is set to join Real Betis on loan, according to Fabrizio Romano.

There were suggestions Ruben Amorim had been delaying his proposed loan move to Betis until United signed a replacement for the out-of-favour Brazilian winger. Antony had agreed on personal terms with Betis over a loan move to the Estadio Benito Villamarin until the end of the season, where he'll be determined to reignite his stagnating career.

The 24-year-old has faltered since making an £86 million move to Old Trafford from Ajax in the summer of 2022, unable to live up to expectations nor rid himself of the label of the club's worst-ever transfer decision. He has made just eight Premier League appearances this season, and none have come as a starter, sitting on the outskirts of United's first team since Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag in November, and all parties desire an exit, given how disappointing his signing has been.

Antony Statistics (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 8 (0) Goals 0 Assists 0 Touches 13.6 Key Passes 0.4 Accurate Crosses 0.4 (60%) Successful Dribbles 0.5 (40%) Ground Duels Won 1.9 (56%)

Antony Headed To Real Betis

The Manchester United Flop Is Leaving On Loan

Romano confirmed Antony's loan to Real Betis and that the attacker will travel to Seville to seal his move tonight (January 24).

"Here we go confirmed: Antony travels to Sevilla tonight in order to join Real Betis from Man United! Green light after documents approved, loan move until June with NO buy back clause; salary shared."

Antony was named in Amorim's United squad for a 2-1 win over Scottish giants Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday (January 23), and he came off the bench in a woeful 3-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in the league last Sunday. This took many by surprise, given he's closing in on a loan move to Betis, who are set to share his £200,000 per week salary.

Leece's Patrick Dorgu is the Premier League club's top target this month to bolster Amorim's squad on the wing. However, GIVEMESPORT sources indicate that they won't 'panic buy' if they fail to seal a deal for the Danish winger keen on an Old Trafford move, but they are £8 million short of his price tag.

Manchester United will be keen for Antony to put himself in the shop window for the summer transfer window as they look to overhaul Amorim's squad. He has no future at the club, and impressive performances while in Spain could help the Red Devils move him on for a reasonable fee, although they won't get anywhere close to the £86 million fee they paid, which made him their second most expensive signing in history.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 24/01/2025.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd 'Offered' £50,000-a-Week Striker West Ham Trying to Sign Manchester United are contemplating whether to overcome West Ham United in the race to sign Brian Brobbey

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox