Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku could leave Stamford Bridge in the summer if ‘there is a good opportunity’, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The French attacker was targeted by Manchester United and Bayern Munich in the winter market but ‘never wanted to leave on loan’ despite limited game time under Enzo Maresca this season.

United considered Nkunku as an option to boost Ruben Amorim’s frontline late in the January window and could have another chance to pursue the 27-year-old in the summer.

The Red Devils had a quiet winter market, signing young defenders Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven while Antony and Marcus Rashford both left on loan.

Nkunku Could Leave Chelsea Next Summer

After interest from Man United

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, suggested that Nkunku’s future at Chelsea could depend on his performances in the second half of the season:

“Nkunku at Chelsea, for example, he was an option for Bayer in the beginning of the market. He was an idea for Man United, but he never wanted to leave on loan. “And now he's staying at Chelsea. Let's see how it goes in the second half of the season, because I have a feeling that Nkunku could leave Chelsea next summer, if there is a good opportunity.”

The 26-year-old has made just three Premier League starts and 17 appearances off the bench under Maresca this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists in 462 minutes of action.

Nkunku, who reportedly earns £300,000 per week, has been more involved in cup competitions and Europe, where he has scored five goals and registered three assists in five Conference League appearances.

Chelsea would be in a strong position to negotiate if any club made a move for Nkunku after the season, with his contract running until June 2029.

The Frenchman could see more minutes in the second half of the season, with competition in attack easing after Joao Felix joined AC Milan on loan on deadline day.

Christopher Nkunku's Chelsea Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 20 Goals 2 Assists 1 Expected goals 4.0 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 462

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Why Man Utd Didn’t Sign Striker Before January Transfer Window Closed Ruben Amorim has been left with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee for the remainder of the season after Man Utd failed to sign a new striker.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-02-25.