Aston Villa's money-laden transfer window could be about to become even more expensive - with reports suggesting that the club have agreed personal terms with Chelsea star Axel Disasi, having fallen out of favour under Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge after his £38million move in 2023.

Disasi joined Chelsea 18 months ago from AS Monaco, and having played in 31 of the Blues' 38 games last season, it's not been quite as fruitful in the current campaign for the 26-year-old with just six outings from a possible 23 in the Premier League. That has reportedly seen Villa make a move to offer him game time - and he has agreed terms with the club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The report by Romano states that Disasi has agreed personal terms with Villa, with the star wanting to join the club despite interest from other clubs around Europe.

The Frenchman has had a direct talk with Unai Emery over a potential move, which was 'crucial' in terms of getting the green light for a switch to the West Midlands - and now, it is up to Villa to agree a deal with the Blues to land their man after strong personal talks.

Villa have been keen to strengthen their centre-back ranks throughout the window, with Andres Garcia already joining from Levante. However, more moves for Sevilla's Loic Bade, Celta star Oscar Mingueza and Villarreal man Juan Foyth have been floated, with Villa not getting anywhere so far.

That search will have been ramped up on Sunday evening when Tyrone Mings limped off in tears against West Ham United with a knee injury - having only just returned from a similar setback - and so it is now crucial that Villa bring in another defender, especially with Diego Carlos having been sold to Fenerbahce last week.

Villa have conceded 35 goals this season in the league, more than any other side, and with a minus goal difference it's not been a season full of joy. They remain just four points from a Champions League place at present, and could still qualify for the last 16 of Europe's biggest competition if they beat Celtic at home on Wednesday evening - but incomings will be needed if the club are to repeat last season's success.