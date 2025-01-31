Aston Villa's striker merry-go-round is continuing to send fans into a frenzy, with both incomings and outgoings on the agenda in the coming days - but Fabrizio Romano has stated in his latest GIVEMESPORT newsletter that there is one 'dream target' in the sights, with want-away Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel being high on their shortlist.

Young Colombian striker Jhon Duran is set to depart for Saudi Pro League side for a fee of around £65million plus add-ons, which will weaken the club's striking ranks in the coming days - and with star man Ollie Watkins being linked with Arsenal in the final days of the window, it's become a frantic week for Unai Emery in terms of keeping his squad together.

Romano: Tel a 'Dream Target' For Aston Villa

The Bayern striker has been in heavily linked in recent weeks

However, on the bright side, the Villans are being linked with a multitude of strikers in the process, with Joao Felix and more being touted for a move under Emery.

Mathys Tel's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 8 =19th Assists 1 =10th Key Passes Per Game 0.1 19th Shots Per Game 1.3 =7th Dribbles Per Game 0.8 =9th Match rating 6.36 22nd

However, Romano has stated that Tel is their 'dream target', and that he is high on their shortlist - alongside Felix and Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Asensio. Writing in his GIVEMESPORT transfer newsletter, Romano said:

"Mathys Tel is a dream target, for sure high on the list. Meanwhile they also remain attentive to Joao Felix and Marco Asensio's situations, as separate topic."

Tel has not been afforded chances at Bayern this season with Harry Kane leading the line at the Allianz Arena, whilst Michael Olise, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman and more have all been lighting up the attacking areas out wide and behind the striker.

It's seen him become available to leave under Vincent Kompany, with a multitude of clubs thought to be interested in his services - but Villa touting him as a 'dream signing' alongside Duran departing for a huge fee means that there would be funds spare to sign the young Frenchman.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mathys Tel has scored 12 goals in 60 Bundesliga games.

Tottenham's £50million 'agreement' for Tel, as per Romano and other reports, means that Villa should have the capital needed to drag a deal over the line for Tel - and that could spur Emery on to add him to his ranks as the final hours of the transfer window continue to tick down.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 31-01-25.

