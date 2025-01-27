Miguel Almiron is close to leaving Newcastle United for MLS side Atlanta United, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Paraguayan winger has reportedly agreed to a four-year contract with his former club, with a verbal agreement reached between all parties.

Newcastle are set to receive around $12m (£9.6m) for Almiron, who joined the club for £21m in 2019.

The 30-year-old has made 223 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle, scoring 30 goals and providing 12 assists.

Almiron has struggled to secure regular game time under Eddie Howe this season, making just one start in the Premier League and amassing around 150 minutes of action.

The Paraguayan was heavily linked with a return to MLS last summer and was targeted by Charlotte FC, who welcomed ex-Man United forward Wilfried Zaha last week.

Almiron has less than 18 months left on his St James’ Park contract and is now close to rejoining Atlanta, five years after leaving the Five Stripes for the Premier League.

Newcastle could bring in a replacement for the 30-year-old in the final week of the January transfer window, with Besiktas forward Semih Kilicsoy now on their radar, according to reports in Turkey.

The Magpies have yet to welcome any new players this window and may not feel the need to make significant moves, given their impressive run in the Premier League.

Howe’s men have won seven of their last eight top-flight games and are fifth in the table after 23 rounds, level on points with fourth-placed Manchester City.

Newcastle will face Fulham at home on Saturday before taking on Arsenal in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final next week.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-01-25.