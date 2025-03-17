Newcastle United star Alexander Isak continues to see himself linked with Liverpool and Arsenal among others as a result of his fine form, with his latest outing seeing him score in the League Cup final to bring silverware to Tyneside for the first time in 70 years.

But Fabrizio Romano has hinted in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that he could be on the move in the coming transfer window, with 'big proposals' set to come the Magpies' way in a bid to land their striker following strong links with Arsenal and Liverpool in recent weeks.

Isak scored his 23rd goal in just 33 games in all competitions this season to put the Geordie outfit two goals up against Arne Slot's Liverpool; and although they suffered a late scare thanks to Federico Chiesa's strike, it was Isak's goal that made all the difference as they cruised to a first trophy in over half a century.

Fabrizio Romano: Newcastle 'Will' Receive Big Proposals For Alexander Isak

The Swedish striker is arguably the most sought-after striker in the world at present

There have been plenty of reports suggesting that clubs such as Liverpool themselves or Arsenal could make a bid for Isak in the summer, in which it would take an English-record fee to prise him away from Eddie Howe's squad. But with the Magpies winning a major trophy, it's those moments that could convince star men to stay.

Alexander Isak's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 19 1st Assists 5 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.4 2nd Shots Per Game 2.8 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.4 1st Match rating 7.42 1st

But Romano has revealed that whilst Newcastle 'insist' on keeping Isak as a key player for their project, the story remains open - as top clubs such as Arsenal and Liverpool are chasing him, with big proposals set to land at their feet. Romano wrote in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter:

"No changes, Newcastle insist on keeping Isak as they see him as a crucial player for the project. But again, let's keep the story open because top clubs will come with big proposals for sure... and we will see what Newcastle will decide to do."

Isak has been superb since joining the Magpies. Achieving double figures in the Premier League despite only playing 22 games in his first campaign thanks to injury, he followed that up last season with a 21-goal haul, as the Magpies finished seventh in the top-flight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak has 58 goals in just 100 games for Newcastle United.

But this has already been his best campaign, needing just three goals until the end of the campaign to better his previous tally - and with a trophy under his belt, that will only make him more of a target for other teams who will be chasing silverware.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-03-25.

