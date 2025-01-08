Amad Diallo will put pen to paper on a new six-year contract with Manchester United on Thursday, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have made the extension of the Ivory Coast international a priority in recent times after his breakthrough as a key player under Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford, and an agreement has finally been reached.

The 22-year-old has become a fan favourite with the club since the arrival of Amorim, with his direct style and efficiency in front of goal, and his excellent form is now set to be rewarded by INEOS.

Amad to Sign Six-Year Deal

He rejected advances from other clubs

Writing on his personal X account, the transfer guru - who writes a newsletter exclusively for GIVEMESPORT, revealed the details of the contract for the explosive winger.

"Excl: Amad Diallo's new deal at Manchester United will be valid until June 2030. Understand NO extra year option included. "It will be signed by Amad on Thursday. "Despite calls from two top clubs even this month, Amad only wanted to stay and renew with Man United."

Amad's previous contract was signed when he first arrived from Serie A side Atalanta in August 2020, before the deal was completed in the January transfer window of 2021, and was due to expire at the end of the season - although the club held the option to extend it by a further year.

Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT exclusively recently that a deal was very close to being agreed and the club were confident of sealing his long-term future at Old Trafford.

After an unsuccessful loan spell with Rangers, Diallo spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Sunderland in the Championship and was their Player of the Season as he led them to the playoffs. An injury halted his progress under Erik Ten Hag the following season, but he still scored a memorable winning goal in the 4-3 FA Cup triumph over Liverpool in extra-time as the team went on to lift the trophy.

This season he has become a regular in the team under Amorim, with nine goals or assists in his last 12 Premier League appearances, including the winning goal against Man City at the Etihad Stadium last month and an equaliser against Liverpool at Anfield last weekend.

