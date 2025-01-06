Leny Yoro is starting to be slowly edged into proceedings at Manchester United in recent weeks after making his debut against Arsenal a month ago - and his development has been highly heralded by United chiefs, with Fabrizio Romano naming him as one of the few 'untouchable players' at Old Trafford.

Yoro, who has only just turned 19, joined United in the summer despite reported interest from Real Madrid, with the Red Devils completing a deal with Lille in the region of £52million. It was a lot of money for a player with less than 50 top-flight appearances throughout his career, and having suffered an ankle injury in pre-season, he only made his debut off the bench for United at the start of last month against the Gunners.

Leny Yoro 'Untouchable' at Man Utd, Staff 'Very Happy' With Progress

The French teenager is one of the most promising players at United

However, Yoro has featured in every game under Ruben Amorim since, and although United haven't been at their best results-wise, he's been one of the few shining lights of their season so far.

Leny Yoro's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 7 18th Clearances Per Game 1.1 8th Tackles Per Game 1.3 10th Interceptions Per Game 0.6 =10th Match rating 6.19 21st

He was brought on with mere minutes remaining against Liverpool on Sunday to see out a 2-2 draw on Merseyside, and massively impressed with a last-ditch tackle to stop Diogo Jota from advancing through on goal to nab a win for the Reds.

At just 19, it can be tough for a player to fully assimilate into the Premier League, let alone for a side with the expectation and gravitas of playing for United. But the '11/10 star' has impressed with his cameos at the back, and those will only be expected to continue in the future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leny Yoro made one appearance for France at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

As a result, Romano has stated that United are 'very happy' with his development, making him one of the few 'untouchable' players at the club. Romano posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Rúben Amorim and his staff are very happy with Leny Yoro and his development. Game time being managed now after long injury but club and staff very happy with Leny. He’s among few untouchable players at Man United."

Whether he will displace Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire or Lisandro Martinez from the starting XI remains to be seen, but if he can continue his strong form under Amorim, it won't be long until Yoro is starting as a regular fixture in the side.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-01-24.