Manchester United could look to return to Sporting Lisbon and allow Ruben Amorim to raid his old club in the summer, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively written in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter - with young winger Geovany Quenda being 'on their shortlist' after the Portuguese tactician approved of his signing.

Amorim only brought in Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven in his first window as Red Devils boss, with United keeping a keen eye on the summer transfer window as their first opportunity to properly give the former Sporting man the reins to mould his squad in his own fashion. But whilst Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules continue to dictate how much they'll be able to spend, Romano has stated that the youngster could find his way to Old Trafford in the summer.

Romano: Quenda on Man Utd Shortlist 'For Months'

The winger has been a revelation this season

Amorim's arrival means that United have been linked with a plethora of Sporting stars, including Morten Hjulmand and Viktor Gyokeres to name but a couple in the past few months.

Geovany Quenda's Primeira Liga statistics - Sporting squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 =1st Assists 3 =6th Key Passes Per Game 2 =3rd Shots Per Game 1.5 8th Dribbles Per Game 1.4 =3rd Match rating 7.07 4th

However, with Antony and Marcus Rashford being loaned out, United are keen to bring in a winger and Romano has revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT that Quenda is a top target, having been on their shortlist for a number of months. The Italian journalist wrote in his newsletter:

"Quenda is on the list for sure, he’s been on the list for weeks and months. This remains the case. Nothing to say in terms of deal done now but he’s a player approved directly by Amorim."

Quenda, still only 17 years of age, made his league debut with a start on the first game of the season under Amorim for Sporting, and quickly found himself in the Portugal senior squad setup - leading to him being called 'astonishing' by national team boss Roberto Martinez.

He's played every game this season for the side from the capital, including 10 Champions League games - and with nine goal involvements from 39 games in all competitions, it's been a decent start to life in the first-team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Geovany Quenda has featured in 21 games for Portugal's youth teams, scoring three goals.

Quenda hasn't yet featured for the Portuguese team, but he's on the peripherals of the squad, and if he does move to United, he could shine under Amorim to finally make the grade for his nation.

Able to play on the right and left flanks, Quenda's young age and versatility means that he has time to grow in the coming years and that could see him blossom in the young squad that Amorim is putting together.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-02-25.

