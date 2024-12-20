Manchester United stars Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof are available for Old Trafford departures in January, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

The Red Devils duo, whose contracts expire at the end of the season, have struggled for regular minutes under Ruben Amorim and may seek United exits as early as next month.

January could be United’s last chance to sell the two veterans, whose deals run out in June 2025, although concrete proposals have yet to arrive, according to Romano:

“Eriksen and Lindelof are available for January market, but at the moment there's still nothing concrete. For sure both are players who could be available in January.”

Both Eriksen and Lindelof started in United’s 4-3 Carabao Cup quarter-final loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, though the latter was forced off with an injury in the first half.

For Lindelof, it was only his second appearance for United since Amorim took over in November, after he made a short cameo in their 2-1 win at Man City last weekend.

The Swedish international has struggled with injuries this season, amassing just 339 minutes across nine appearances in all competitions, starting in only four matches.

Eriksen also made his second appearance under Amorim on Thursday, having previously started in the Portuguese manager’s debut match, a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town last month.

The Danish midfielder had been a regular under Erik ten Hag before his dismissal in November, and impressed in the Europa League, where he registered at least one goal contribution in his first three games of the campaign.

However, with both Eriksen and Lindelof, who pocket a combined £270,000 per week, seeing limited minutes since Amorim's arrival, they are now among the possible departures in January.

It remains to be seen whether the likes of Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans or Tom Heaton will be added to the list, as their contracts also expire at the end of the season.

