Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man United will be open to offers for midfielder Casemiro in January as well as Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof as they look to raise funds to strengthen the squad.

The Reds are in a dire financial situation which has seen INEOS forced to make major cuts off the pitch, while new manager Ruben Amorim has admitted that the club won't be able to make any transfers during the upcoming transfer window without making sales first.

The squad is being evaluated and several players are expected to be available for transfer should the club receive acceptable offers, and Romano has now revealed that Brazilian midfield general Casemiro is among those who has effectively been put up for sale.

Romano: Casemiro Allowed to Leave Man Utd

Eriksen and Lindelof also available

Marcus Rashford has been in the headlines as one of the main players that Man Utd will look to move on in January as they battle against PSR regulations, but Fabrizio Romano has already told GIVEMESPORT exclusively that Scandinavian duo Eriksen and Lindelof will also be allowed to move on.

But writing on his X account, the transfer guru has revealed that Casemiro, who has been dubbed "world-class" previously, could also move on as the club look to raise funds to bring in new players for Amorim to start building the squad in his own image.

The Brazil international started the club's 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Monday but was substituted midway through the second half, and has struggled for regular game time since the Portuguese coach stepped into the role to replace Erik Ten Hag.

Reports from Brazil have suggested that he would be open to a move to Saudi Arabia this month and that there is interest, but it remains to be seen if a deal will materialise.