Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United could face a fight to sign Antoine Semenyo in the coming summer transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT via his transfer newsletter - with Bournemouth 'fighting' to keep their star winger.

Semenyo only joined Bournemouth two years ago from Bristol City, playing a small part in keeping them in the Premier League against the odds under Gary O'Neil - but last season saw him burst onto the scene under Andoni Iraola with eight goals in 33 top-flight games, and he's continued that this time around by already bagging seven with the Cherries making a push for the Champions League.

The Bournemouth winger has taken to the Premier League with ease

That has seen interest from Newcastle, who are needing a right-winger to rival the talents of Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak in their front three, whilst Tottenham want to add to their ranks under Ange Postecoglou to continue their goalscoring demeanour, and Manchester United are in dire need of goals themselves which has thrust their name into the hat for his signature.

Antoine Semenyo's Premier League statistics - Bournemouth squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 =2nd Goals 7 =2nd Assists 4 =4th Shots Per Game 3.6 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.1 1st Match rating 7.23 1st

Semenyo is only 25 years of age, and having made an impressionable impact in the Premier League, Romano says that the trio are interested in his services - and he has told GIVEMESPORT in his transfer newsletter that although Bournemouth are expected to sell some of their stars this season after a superb campaign on the pitch, Semenyo's exit is not guaranteed - with the Cherries set to 'fight' to keep him on their books.

Romano said when asked about the trio of clubs, via his newsletter:

"[Milos] Kerkez, [Dean] Huijsen, Semenyo... many Bournemouth players are attracting interest, but I don't think they will sell 3–4 players. Semenyo has chances to go as interest is there, but it's not something guaranteed now, as the club will try to fight to keep him."

Newcastle sold Miguel Almiron in the January transfer window, and with Jacob Murphy acting as their only out-and-out right-winger, Semenyo would be the ideal option to have for Eddie Howe.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antoine Semenyo has 25 caps for Ghana, scoring twice.

However, Tottenham boss Postecoglou has always had a preference for strength in numbers when it comes to his attacking talent, and United boss Ruben Amorim needs every addition he can get with his side struggling to put the ball in the net throughout the campaign.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 10-03-25.

