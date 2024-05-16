Highlights There has been no indication Antony will leave Manchester United this summer despite speculation.

Fabrizio Romano says there were links in January but leaving was never the player's desire.

The Brazil international has faced plenty of criticism this season due to poor performances.

There are currently no indications Antony will depart Manchester United this summer despite widespread speculation over the player’s future, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT. The Brazil international has been at the centre of criticism at points this season as a result of disappointing performances.

Antony joined United in 2022 for a big money move worth £82m, but he hasn’t lived up to expectations among supporters. The former Ajax man has scored just three goals in 38 games across all competitions this season, a significant drop-off from his numbers last term, in which he hit double figures.

It’s a stark contrast to his time in the Netherlands where he scored at least 10 goals and registered at least 10 assists in all competitions at Ajax. Even though he was coached by current United boss Erik ten Hag at his former club, Antony has failed to make a similar impact at Old Trafford.

United are not Looking to Sell Antony

Speculation around Antony’s future hit the headlines in January when he was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. United are said to have offered both him and Jadon Sancho to clubs in Saudi Arabia in a bid to recoup some of the significant transfer fees they paid for the players, as per the Evening Standard.

However, clubs in Brazil, including Flamengo, were also linked with the player ahead of the January window. A move never materialised and Romano says it was never the desire of the club or player to part ways at that time.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

“At the moment I think on Antony the situation is completely quiet. There are no negotiations to sell him and there is nothing specific to say in terms of his transfer, when in January there were some links with Brazilian clubs, maybe going on loan. “United never wanted that solution and it was the same for the player’s side. He didn’t want to go back to Brazil. At the moment, the situation is completely quiet around Antony.”

Despite the ongoing speculation surrounding his future, the player shared a defiant message to his critics at the end of last month when he admitted it’s been a tough year for himself and the team. “(The transfer fee) doesn’t really impact me because I know my worth,” he told reporters. “The critics are going to exist, and it’s something that makes me want to work harder, prove to myself first.”

United ‘Consider’ Move for Ollie Watkins

Elsewhere, United are reportedly eyeing a move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins this summer. The England international fits the profile new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants at the club and his name is being discussed, as per talkSPORT.

A move for the striker may not be straightforward, however, as Villa secured Champions League qualification on Tuesday night following Tottenham’s defeat to Manchester City. With United trailing outside the top four, it seems unlikely Watkins would pass up the opportunity to feature in Europe’s elite competition.

Watkins is under contract until 2028 and has played a significant role in Villa’s quest for Champions League football. This season he’s scored 27 goals across all competitions, 19 of which have come in the Premier League. The remaining eight were scored throughout the club’s journey to the UEFA Conference League semi-finals.

All contract information and statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - Correct as of 16/05/2024