Galatasaray have made an approach for Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters, who is set to become a free agent next summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Walker-Peters' future is uncertain as he heads into the final few months of his current deal at St Mary's - his potential departure during the January transfer window would be a massive blow for Ivan Juric, whose side looks likely to suffer relegation.

The 27-year-old right-back has appeared 21 times in the Premier League this season, contributing two assists and displaying valuable versatility. He has been with the Saints since August 2020, when he arrived from Tottenham Hotspur for £12 million, and has since made 189 appearances for the club.

Galatasaray Set Their Sights on Southampton's Walker-Peters

The Saints Are Willing To Listen To Suitable Offers

Romano reports that Galatasaray have made contact with Southampton over the possible signing of Walker-Peters this month, and while the Saints don't want to sell him they are prepared to consider offers due to his contract situation:

"Galatasary approached Southampton to sign Kyle Walker Peters. Southampton would prefer not to sell but will consider for the right price as player is in the last 6 months of his contract. Many PL clubs are already interested in signing KWP as free agent in the summer."

The two-cap England international was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Year last season and was crucial as the Saints returned to the English top-flight. He insisted he was only focused on helping keep the club in the Premier League when questioned about his future three months ago.

Kyle Walker-Peters Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 21 Goals 0 Assists 2 Expected Assists (xA) 2.01 Big Chances Created 4 Interceptions Per Game 0.6 Tackles Per Game 1.4 Balls Recovered Per Game 3.7 Successful Dribbles 1.0 (44%) Total Duels Won 4.3 (47%)

Everton are reportedly also eyeing Walker-Peters, and the Saints' asking price could be £5 million because of the little time left on his contract. Tactical Analyst Conor Holden thinks the full-back 'would be a phenomenal' signing for the Toffees. Galatasaray are also linked with Arsenal left-back £25-million rated Oleksandr Zinchenko, which suggests Okan Buruk is keen to add a full-back to his squad amid a Super Lig title challenge with Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 26/01/2025.

