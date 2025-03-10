Liverpool boss Arne Slot could be set to go big in his second summer transfer window as Reds boss, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively written in his GIVEMESPORT transfer exclusive - with the Dutchman having had three names approved in a shortlist of players he wishes to sign.

Slot only signed Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili in the summer window - with the latter set to join from Valencia in the coming months - but it's been the old guard who have remained the difference in the Premier League title race, sitting 15 points clear of Arsenal with just nine games to go. However, reinforcements will be brought in over the summer and Slot has drawn up his shortlist.

Romano: Arne Slot Has 'Approved' a 'Three-Man Shortlist' at Liverpool

The Reds boss knows how he wishes to improve his playing squad

Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool want to bring a new left-back in over the summer alongside a centre-back - and that Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth is one of three main names on a shortlist that has already been approved by Slot.

Liverpool's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 21 1st Losses 1 1st Goals scored 69 1st Goals conceded 27 2nd xG 72.20 1st

Contacts with the Hungarian are expected to follow in the coming months, with their interest being described as genuine and concrete, and the star is attracted by Champions League football, which Liverpool should have wrapped up in early April, given their current form.

A left-back is needed, with Andy Robertson's form slightly dropping off this season under the Dutchman - and with Virgil van Dijk out of contract at the end of the season, the club could need to look for a new centre-back as a long-term replacement for the former Southampton man, especially with Joe Gomez having picked up a hamstring injury in their shock 1-0 loss to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup back in February.

The Reds have been incredible so far this season, and that was without major investment last season under Slot in his first transfer window as boss - and with the additions of three stars that he has already approved for on his shortlist, the club could become a different entity if they spend big in the coming window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arne Slot has won 34 of his 45 games in charge of Liverpool this season.

The potential departures of Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah could throw a spanner in the works over the summer, but if new men can be brought in, it would ease their departures if they do end up leaving Anfield.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 10-03-25.

