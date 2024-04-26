Highlights Liverpool are closing in on appointing Feyenoord's Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp's replacement at Anfield.

Liverpool are pushing to appoint Feyenoord manager Arne Slot as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation.

The Reds are in the market for a new manager after Klopp announced that he would be departing, and it now appears that a move for Slot is closing in.

Final Green Light Expected Soon for Slot

Liverpool close to appointing new manager

Reporting on Friday afternoon, respected reporter Romano has provided an update on the Slot to Liverpool situation, confirming that the green light is expected soon...

"Understand Liverpool and Feyenoord are now close to agree on compensation fee for Arne Slot as talks are progressing well also today. There are some details to clarify and then the final green light is expected to arrive soon."

It's a situation that Liverpool will be desperate to see resolved as soon as possible, despite the Reds still having a few games remaining in the season. Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are likely to be heavily involved in the process, and the Liverpool duo will be hoping to turn their attention to recruitment as they prepare for the summer transfer window.

With negotiations ongoing in the background, Slot will be hoping to bring his own team along with him. According to Dutch outlet 1908, Sipke Hulshoff, Ruben Peeters, and Etienne Reijnen are all involved in talks with Liverpool as they look to reshuffle the backroom team at Anfield.

The 45-year-old managed has already spoken out about potentially making the move to Merseyside, and he's not been afraid to let his feelings be known, admitting that he wants to be appointed as Liverpool manager. The Dutch coach is hoping that Feyenoord can negotiate a compensation package with the English club and he can sign on the dotted line ahead of the 2024/2025 campaign.

For now, Klopp and the players will be focused on their Premier League title push, despite falling behind in the race after recent defeats to Everton and Liverpool. The Merseyside outfit are still in the fight, but they are now relying on Manchester City and Arsenal

Klopp Has His Say on Potential New Liverpool Boss

The German manager praises Arne Slot

In his press conference on Friday ahead of Liverpool's trip to West Ham United, Klopp was asked about his thoughts on Liverpool potentially looking to bring Slot to Anfield to replace him. The German manager admitted that he's not involved in the process, but he enjoys the way his side plays football...

"I didn't read anything but I was told Arne said something. I'm not involved in the process. I like the way his team plays football. I don't know him yet. Good coach, good guy. If he's the man, I am more than happy. I'm not the one to judge."

It will be interesting to see if some of the decision-makers at Liverpool, such as Edward and Hughes, have leaned on Klopp in the recruitment process slightly, given the experience he's had in the job since 2015.