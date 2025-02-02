Arsenal have made a bid for Norwegian youngster Sverre Nypan, journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT - with the Gunners flexing their financial muscles to make a move for the Norwegian youngster, alongside midweek's venture for Ollie Watkins.

The Gunners reportedly made a move for the England star in midweek, with Mikel Arteta needing a striker to quash any further damage to his front line. Gabriel Jesus is out for the long-term, and that leaves just Kai Havertz as the only man able to spearhead the attack. However, with a striker being on the agenda, it's another position in which Arsenal have looked to strengthen, with Nypan being targeted - and Romano has revealed that a bid has been made for his services.

Romano: Arsenal Have 'Bid' For Sverre Nypan

The talented youngster has plenty of suitors across Europe

Nypan reportedly decided in midweek that he would be staying at Rosenborg until the summer transfer window, and that has deterred clubs from a move for the time being - however, with Arsenal making a bid, that could put the Gunners at the front of a queue that includes Manchester City for the signature of the wonderkid.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said:

"At the moment, I'm not aware of any concrete contact in other positions. There are some names for the future, like Sverre Nypan, the talented Norwegian boy who is on the list of Arsenal. "He has a bid from Arsenal, and a bid also from Manchester City and Girona of the City Football Group - with the first move to Girona and then the future to Manchester City. "But at the moment, the player has not decided yet. He's taking his time, so Arsenal are always looking at players for the present and the future - but now obviously, the main focus is the striker."

Whilst a striker is the main focus, Arsenal would be hard-pressed to turn down a move for the Norwegian. He's been called 'elite' by football analyst Ben Mattinson, with 'world-class' potential to boot.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sverre Nypan already has 33 caps for Norway's youth teams.

He has incredible numbers already at the age of 18, scoring thirteen strikes in just 53 Eliteserien games for the Nordic club already - and having risen from under-16 to under-21 squads in the space of just two years at international level, a senior call-up may not be too far away for the midfield prodigy.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 01-02-25.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Update on Arsenal Move for Ollie Watkins Arsenal could be priced out of a deal to land Ollie Watkins this transfer window, with Aston Villa adamant of their chances to keep the player.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.