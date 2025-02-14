Arsenal's summer transfer plans are underway after a January window in which they failed to land a single target - and Fabrizio Romano has written in his GIVEMESPORT transfer newsletter that Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams remains 'highly rated' by the Gunners as they look to improve their ranks across the front three.

The Gunners' failure to bring anyone in hasn't impacted their defence or midfield, but with injuries to Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz over the past two months, their attacking contingent will be tested over the course of the season with their forward line down to its bare bones. That could see them move for some big names in the summer window, with Williams being touted for a move.

Romano: Williams 'Highly Rated' by Arsenal, Deal Could be Tough

The winger has been in fine form for Bilbao

The Gunners have held interest in the Spain international since before the summer, where he excelled for the eventual EURO 2024 winners on the big stage - including the opener against England in the final. That, coupled with his form for Bilbao, has seen Williams become one of the most sought-after players on the continent, with the likes of Barcelona and Liverpool also being touted for a move for his signature.

Nico Williams' La Liga statistics - Athletic Bilbao squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 =7th Assists 3 4th Key Passes Per Game 1.6 1st Shots Per Game 2 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.3 1st Match rating 6.94 5th

But whilst Romano has stated that the Spaniard is 'appreciated' by Mikel Arteta, and highly rated by the Gunners' recruitment team, a deal may be too early to complete with other clubs also throwing their name into the hat for his signature. Romano wrote in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter:

"He remains one of the most appreciated players by Mikel Arteta. Nico is highly rated at Arsenal. But also in this case, it’s too early as there are more clubs on it."

Arsenal have been touted for a move for the winger in the past, but the injuries afforded to Havertz and Jesus this season means that they will also look to strengthen their striking options - with Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko being top targets. And that could delay a move for Williams for the time being whilst they focus on a new talisman to lead them to glory.

Williams' Current Season Could Offer Arsenal Insight

Bilbao are surprise contenders for the La Liga title

Williams has been a sensation at Bilbao since making his debut just under four years ago, notching 24 goals and 31 assists for the Basque outfit in just 152 games in all competitions - with 34 of those goal contributions coming in La Liga, which led to him being called 'frightening' by the BBC's John Bennett.

That saw him make his Spain debut in September 2022, and although his output hasn't been brilliant this season, he's been a major contributor to their strong form, having only lost three games all season in the league from a possible 23 outings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nico Williams has four goals in 24 caps for Spain.

Slight outsiders for the La Liga title, Williams' end to the season under pressure could prove to be a good litmus test for how he handles potential title pushes with the Gunners in the future if he is to make the switch to north London.

And, by challenging Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard for places out wide, it will see the Gunners compete on all fronts to finally embark on a successful Premier League or Champions League campaign.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 14-02-25.

Related Arsenal Could ‘Request Special Dispensation’ After Kai Havertz Injury Kai Havertz sustained a hamstring injury during a training session in Dubai last week, but Arsenal could be offered some form of reprieve.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.