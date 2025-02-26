Raheem Sterling's dismal spell at Arsenal will likely come to a ceremonious end at the end of the season, Fabrizio Romano has written in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter - with the former England international failing to make a good impression in his time in north London.

Sterling has had a glittering career at Liverpool and especially Manchester City, though having moved to Chelsea for a new challenge, the Jamaican-born star has struggled since his move back to the capital. Sterling went through varying degrees of success whilst at the Blues, and having been told he had no future at Stamford Bridge, he joined Arsenal - though his spell across the capital has fared even worse, with just three goal involvements in 20 games for Mikel Arteta's men.

Romano: Sterling 'Expectation' Means Arsenal Loan Will End

The Gunners are likely to see Sterling depart at the end of the season

Writing in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano stated that although Sterling moved to the Emirates Stadium as a high-profile first-team star on loan back in August, he has flattered to deceive - and therefore, the expectation is that he will return to Chelsea at the end of his loan spell in north London with the club deciding against making the move permanent.

Raheem Sterling's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 11 =17th Assists 1 =8th Key Passes Per Game 0.5 =10th Shots Per Game 0.8 =12th Dribbles Per Game 0.7 =7th Match rating 6.27 19th

Romano wrote:

"Expecting the player to deliver more for the final months of the season, then the expectation is for Sterling to return to Chelsea and not staying at Arsenal next season. That's the clear feeling internally."

Sterling was out with knee problems over the Christmas period, but he was introduced into the starting lineup in the north London derby midway through January against Tottenham Hotspur. But he's failed to impress since, making just one more start against Leicester City - and even then, Arsenal only took the lead when he was substituted at the King Power Stadium.

He's featured in just 11 Premier League games for the Gunners, making only four starts, and his Gunners spell will be all but over once the season comes to a close - especially with Bukayo Saka coming back into the fold after injury, and reports suggesting that the club could move for someone in the ilk of Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raheem Sterling has 123 Premier League goals in 390 games.

The winger is out of favour under Enzo Maresca, having been made surplus to requirements by the Italian at the start of the season, and so where his future lies remains to be seen so far.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 26-02-25.

1:26 Related Gary Lineker Names Premier League Striker Arsenal Should Sign Instead of Isak Gary Lineker has touted Arsenal to make a move for one of the Premier League's rising young stars to fix their attacking woes

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.