Arsenal youngsters Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly have been two of the Gunners' most important performers this season as Mikel Arteta undergoes an injury crisis in north London - and club insiders believe the two teenage sensations are on a 'different level', with much to look forward to from the Hale End graduates.

Nwaneri made his debut two seasons ago as a 15-year-old, becoming the youngest player in Premier League history - but this season has seen him come into his own with 24 appearances and seven goals already as a 17-year-old. Lewis-Skelly, meanwhile, has made 20 outings for the Gunners, with his first-ever goal coming against Manchester City at the start of the month - and their outings have seen them praised by Romano and his sources.

Romano: Nwaneri, Lewis-Skelly 'On a Different Level'

The youngsters have impressed in first-team ranks

Romano exclusively wrote for GIVEMESPORT, stating that those working at the Emirates Stadium 'cannot deny the excitement' around Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly after their bursts into the first-team at the north London club. The duo have been two of Arsenal's most impressive players in recent weeks, and with Nwaneri being just 17 years of age alongside Lewis-Skelly at 18, they have big futures at club level that could span almost two decades.

Ethan Nwaneri's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 15 14th Goals 3 =6th Key Passes Per Game 0.5 =8th Shots Per Game 0.9 =10th Dribbles Per Game 1.1 =2nd Match rating 6.65 14th

The pair are competing in the 'best league in the world', according to Romano, and with the Champions League also giving them weekly pressure to do well, the Italian has stated that the Gunners have a clear strategy in place for the pair, with new contracts set to be completed and over the line as soon as possible.

Club sources have stated that there will be no hiccups in securing new deals for their talents, and talks have already advanced well with the young starlets 'very happy' at Arsenal. And the feeling is reciprocated in the red half of the capital, with sources saying to Romano:

“They are just exceptional, on a different level.”

Arsenal have guaranteed Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly that they will be part of the long-term project and want them to stay.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly have made 46 combined appearances for Arsenal.

Already the faces of the academy after Bukayo Saka's rise, and first-team at the ages of just 17 and 18, it has set a precedent for other future talents who want to feature in the first-team in the future under Arteta.

One such player is 15-year-old Max Dowman, who has already been touted for first-team minutes - though he can't play in the Premier League this season due to age rules. But, if the youngster can work hard and impress in training under the Spanish boss, then next season could see him follow in the footsteps of Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly with chances evidently being handed out at the Emirates Stadium.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-10-25.

