Arsenal have placed RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko among their top targets for the summer transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Gunners are reportedly eyeing the 21-year-old striker as an option to boost Mikel Arteta’s frontline after the season and are in active talks over his potential arrival.

Leipzig had no intention of selling Sesko in January despite transfer speculation, but Romano claims the situation could be ‘completely different’ in the summer.

There is an understanding that Sesko will have the opportunity to explore his options amid growing interest from Premier League clubs, with Chelsea also keen on the Slovenia international.

Arsenal Want Benjamin Sesko Deal

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, revealed that Leipzig could be open to Sesko’s departure in the summer after being reluctant to sell their star striker in January:

“Very clear message internally from Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, who really wanted to keep Benjamin Sesko at RB Leipzig for January, and in the summer, the feeling is completely different. “The understanding is that in the summer, there will be a chance for Benjamin Sesko to try something new, something different, and so Arsenal will be there for sure. “He's one of the top strikers in the list at Arsenal, also appreciated by other clubs, including Chelsea. But now Arsenal keep contacts active because they believe that Benjamin Sesko could be an absolute strong and top candidate for the striker position from next season. “So he's scoring goals, he's providing assists and Arsenal keep following the development of the player.”

Sesko has been a key player for the Bundesliga club this season, scoring 15 goals and providing four assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

The 21-year-old, praised as 'incredible' by Rising Stars XI, has netted six times in his last eight league games, including in Leipzig’s 2-0 win over St. Pauli on Sunday, where he also registered an assist.

Arsenal were expected to sign a new striker in January after losing Gabriel Jesus to a season-ending injury but ultimately had a quiet window amid their ongoing Premier League title battle.

The Gunners trail leaders Liverpool by six points and have played a game more. They will next face Leicester City away on Saturday.

Benjamin Sesko's RB Leipzig Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 20 Goals 9 Assists 3 Minutes per goal 162 Minutes played 1,455

