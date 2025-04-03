Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has suffered a huge setback to his plans to win silverware this season - with defender Gabriel Magalhaes set to be out until the end of the campaign, after a hamstring injury he picked up against Fulham in the Premier League on Tuesday evening.

The Gunners looked to keep their faint title hopes alive with a win over the Cottagers in midweek, but were dealt a blow early on when the Brazil international went down injured after a sprint saw him tumble to the ground and call for treatment. Despite winning the all-London clash, fans' minds quickly turned to how soon Gabriel's return would be - but the worst news possible has been delivered that he will miss their vital Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid and beyond, in a huge blow to Arteta.

A report by Fabrizio Romano stated that Gabriel will be out until the end of the season, in what will be a huge blow to Arsenal ahead of their Champions League push.

The Brazilian is thought to require surgery on his hamstring, in a similar fashion to Bukayo Saka - who was out for the best part of four months until his recent return - and that would keep the defender out until late July, back just in time for next season.

Although Arsenal's Premier League hopes are being dashed by the week, with Liverpool needing a maximum of four more wins and a draw from eight games to clinch the title, their clash against Real Madrid in the coming weeks looks much more difficult without their defensive general.

And Arsenal have reflected that with an official club statement, backing their star man to get back to his best ahead of next season. The statement read: