Arsenal are still hopeful that they will be able to negotiate a deal for their “dream target” Alexander Isak, but it is highly unlikely that the Newcastle United striker will depart in this transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Though he had a fairly rocky start to the current campaign, Isak has since reminded everybody of just how good he is. The Swede has notched 17 goals and five assists in 21 Premier League appearances this season so far, 13 of which have been scored in the last 11 matches.

Much of that has coincided with Newcastle’s sharp upturn in form. Until their recent 4-1 loss at home to Bournemouth, Newcastle had been on a six-game winning run in the Premier League, with Isak scoring at least once in each of those victories, and he added another two in the win against Southampton on Saturday.

Alexander Isak 24/25 Stats Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 20 15 5 League Cup 4 2 0

Isak is a ‘Dream Target’ for Arsenal

A move in January would be particularly hard

According to Romano, Arsenal remain keen on Isak and would love to acquire his services in the near future. A deal in January, though, would not be easy to complete. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“I’m sure that, in private, they (Arsenal) are working hard, we'll try to find out who they want to bring in. Obviously, the dream target remains Alexander Isak at Newcastle, but this is not a player who will be leaving in January.”

It is no secret that Arsenal have been exploring potential deals for a new striker. Gabriel Jesus recently went down with an injury that will keep him out for months and their only other senior alternative is Kai Havertz. Though not terrible by any standards, the German has shown shaky form in recent weeks and of course, is not a natural number nine.

Benjamin Sesko is another name that Arsenal have been linked with, so it is clear that the Gunners are hoping to sign a definite striker to offer more help to their attack.

For Isak, however, it will be nearly impossible for Arsenal to find an agreement with Newcastle, given the Magpies are of the mind that Isak is, according to Romano, “not a player who will be leaving in January.”

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 26-01-25.