Arsenal have set their sights on a ‘massive’ striker signing in the summer transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed on GIVEMESPORT’s Market Madness podcast.

The Gunners are expected to break the bank for a new number nine for Mikel Arteta after the season, with at least two names on their list of potential targets.

According to Romano, a move for RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko remains a possibility, while Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak is another player the Gunners ‘love’.

Arsenal had been linked with a new striker in January but endured a quiet window despite losing Gabriel Jesus to a season-ending injury last month.

Arsenal Keen on Striker Signing

Sesko and Isak remain on the list

Romano, speaking on GIVEMESPORT's Market Madness podcast, revealed that Arsenal are focused on securing a marquee striker in the summer, with both Sesko and Isak among the options:

“In general, the focus is on getting something really big in the summer transfer window. “Benjamin Sesko, for sure, is on the list. Alexander Isak is not going to be easy with Newcastle, but he's another player they love at Arsenal. “So I see Arsenal doing really big, massive in the summer in terms of a striker.”

Sesko was heavily linked with a January move to the Emirates, just six months after rejecting Arsenal’s interest and signing a new long-term contract with Leipzig.

The Slovenia international is believed to have a gentlemen’s agreement with the German club to leave after the season, despite being under contract until June 2029.

Landing Isak, meanwhile, would likely require Arsenal to break their transfer record, surpassing the £100m spent on Declan Rice in 2023.

The 25-year-old is on course for his best Premier League campaign with Newcastle, having scored 17 goals and provided five assists in 22 top-flight appearances.

Alexander Isak's Newcastle Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 22 Goals 17 Assists 5 Minutes per goal 106 Minutes played 1,807

