Arsenal's search for a striker has ramped up in recent days after Kai Havertz's season-ending hamstring injury showed a clear need for Mikel Arteta to boost his striking ranks - and that has seen Fabrizio Romano issue an update on Alexander Isak's future, with the Gunners boss 'obsessed' with signing him, having been heavily linked with the Swedish star over the past year.

Havertz picked up a hamstring injury at a warm weather training camp in Dubai earlier this week, and results have shown that he will be out for the remainder of the season - which is the worst possible scenario for Arteta. The Spaniard has already lost Gabriel Jesus to an ACL injury in 2025, whilst fellow goal threat Bukayo Saka is out for the majority of the campaign - and so goals might be tough to come by at the Emirates Stadium in the coming weeks.

Romano: Arteta and Arsenal 'Obsessed' With Alexander Isak

The striker would be the ideal profile to move to north London

If a striker was needed in January, then there is definitely one needed in the summer if the Gunners are to mount a title charge.

Alexander Isak's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 =7th Goals 17 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.6 2nd Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 7.51 1st

Newcastle United hero Isak has already shown his quality in the top-flight as one of the highest-scoring stars over the past three seasons, leading to Alan Shearer labelling him as 'world-class', and that could see Arsenal make a move for his services as an 'obsession', according to Romano - who states that a deal will be hard to pull off though the club will try. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Italian journalist said:

"In terms of a striker, the two names remain, and there are two obsessions of Arsenal and Mikel Arteta. "[One is] Alexander Isak - but at the moment, we have to respect Newcastle. Newcastle had no intention, and there is still no intention, to consider Alexander Isak as a player who can leave in the summer. Then we will see, we will follow the story. "But at the moment, it's not that easy to consider Alexander Isak as an easy target for the summer, absolutely. So Arsenal will be there, Arsenal will try, but at the moment it is not guaranteed yet."

Isak has been in fine form for Eddie Howe's side this season, with 19 goals in just 28 appearances in all competitions - and there is no doubting that he would be a superb addition at the Emirates Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak has 15 goals in 50 caps for Sweden.

Arteta has lacked a starting 'out-and-out' striker in north London since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette departed the club, with Jesus and Havertz more suited to creative roles instead of having a killer instinct - something Isak boasts in abundance.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 13-02-25.

Related Which free agent can Arsenal sign after Kai Havertz season-ending injury? Arsenal’s fears have been confirmed with Kai Havertz set to miss the rest of the season with a torn hamstring, leaving Mikel Arteta’s side without a recognised striker in a damaging blow to their Premier League title hopes. The Gunners' top scorer this season with 15 goals in all competitions, sustained the injury during a warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.