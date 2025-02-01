Aston Villa and Marcus Rashford have agreed terms on a loan deal until the end of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano - with the Manchester United man looking closer to leaving Old Trafford by the day.

Villa have seen Jhon Duran depart for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in the past days, and with Jaden Philogene even departing in early January, attacking recruits are needed. Donyell Malen has been brought in from Borussia Dortmund to combat that, but there is a gaping hole in their front line - and Rashford could be the man to fill that void, with Romano stating that United's star has agreed on terms with the west Midlands club.

The report from Romano on X (formerly Twitter) states that Rashford has agreed personal terms with Villa, with the deal 'imminent' after the initial green light on Saturday morning.

The report further states that Villa are closing in on a loan deal for the United star, and are discussing a buy option clause for a potential move to the west Midlands in the future.

The key, as GIVEMESPORT sources earlier revealed, was that Emery called Rashford to propose a deal - with the player being attracted by Villa's project and the enticement of Champions League football, with the club entering the last 16 of the competition - where they will face one of the leading sides on the continent once the play-off round has subsided.

United, by contrast, are only in the final stages of the Europa League and sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table, and so Rashford will be joining a side in the European chase and in the race for Champions League games once again, currently just seven points adrift of Newcastle United as it stands.

With various players improving greatly under Emery, the United star will be hoping that he will suffer a similar fate after stagnating in the last few years under Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim - and with games coming thick and fast for the Villans, he'll likely get the chance to progress alongside a star-studded attack that includes the likes of Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers.