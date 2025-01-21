Aston Villa fans have been issued an update on Loic Bade's potential move to the club from Sevilla following defeat against Monaco, with Fabrizio Romano exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that the Villans have submitted their first proposal to the La Liga giants - though any deal could depend on Diego Carlos' move to Fenerbahce after Villa agreed a fee with the Turkish club to oversee his exit.

Bade has been linked with Villa throughout the January transfer window, with Unai Emery clearly wanting an overhaul of his defensive ranks in recent weeks. Carlos, who earns £100,000-per-week, has kickstarted that movement, whilst Villa also confirmed the signing of Levante defender Andres Garcia on Tuesday morning to decrease the average age of their backline.

But the Spaniard may not be done there with Romano hinting they are working on two new signings, returning to his former club with a proposal to sign Bade.

The Villans are having a huge overhaul to their defensive ranks

With Carlos and Tyrone Mings having turned 31, the backup centre-back pair have found themselves playing second-string to Pau Torres and Ezri Konsa for large parts of the season - and with that in mind, Bade has been sought-after.

Loic Bade's La Liga statistics - Sevilla squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 16 6th Assists 1 =6th Clearances Per Game 4.1 2nd Tackles Per Game 2.1 =2nd Interceptions Per Game 0.9 8th Match rating 6.82 6th

But whilst Villa have made a bid for his services, Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the west Midlands club have yet to reach Sevilla's valuation - falling £8million short of what the Andalusian outfit want for his signature. He said:

"I think there could be one or two more for Aston Villa, with one defender. The idea is Loic Bade from Sevilla, they presented the first proposal this week. "It's still not enough to convince Sevilla, they want something around £30million, and Aston Villa were around £22million, £23million - so let's see what they will do in the next days. "Also, it is based on how much time it is going to take to close the deal for Diego Carlos to Fenerbahce. It's verbally agreed, it's all ready, but we are still waiting for the player to proceed, to travel, and to sign his contract."

Bade's Villa Move Could be Ideal for His Development

Unai Emery's coaching is some of the best in the world

Bade has been a stalwart for Sevilla since making his move from Rennes in January 2023. Having had a failed loan spell at Nottingham Forest back in the first half of the 2022-23 campaign when the Reds had made their way into the Premier League, Sevilla offered him a route of first-team minutes - and with 76 appearances since, it's seen his price tag rise.

Bade already has 137 first-team appearances to his name in professional football, and at the age of just 24, he's got plenty more to offer - which Emery will be able to hand him at Villa.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Unai Emery has won 60 of his 114 games in charge of Aston Villa.

The former Arsenal boss has a good track record of improving his players via coaching wherever he has been, and Villa's current crop are no different. If Bade can improve further at Villa whilst filling in for Torres and Konsa, the club could see him as a coup - especially if they qualify for European competition next season, where there would be more opportunities for Bade to play throughout the season in his second stint in England.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored.

