Aston Villa could look to complete a deal for Rosenborg starlet Sverre Nypan in the coming days of the January transfer window, in what could be a huge steal for the west Midlands club - with a triple move for the youngster, Juan Foyth and Axel Disasi potentially in the offing, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Villans have been extremely busy this month, having secured deals for Borussia Dortmund man Donyell Malen and Levante star Andres Garcia - and although a move for Sevilla defender Loic Bade looks to be off the cards after the defender pledged his commitment to the La Liga club, arguably their best move would be securing a deal for the highly-rated Nypan - alongside potential deals for Foyth and Disasi, with Unai Emery has confirmed that Villa are looking to do a deal for the former.

Report: Aston Villa Join Sverre Nypan Race

The report by Romano on X (formerly Twitter) states that Villa have presented their project to Nypan in a bid to upsurge bids from Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United, with City's bid including a loan to sister club Girona for first-team minutes.

Sverre Nypan's Eliteserien statistics - Rosenborg squad ranking, 2024 season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 4th Assists 7 1st Goals 8 =2nd Yellow Cards 2 =11th

Nypan joined Rosenborg at the age of 14, and made his debut shortly before his 16th birthday back in November 2022 - becoming the youngest player to represent the club in their history. It's been a rapid rise since then, becoming Rosenborg's youngest ever Eliteserien scorer and securing his mark as a mainstay in the team - including 30 appearances in all competitions in the 2024 league campaign, scoring eight goals in the process.

At such a young age, it's no wonder that top Premier League clubs are tracking his progress, but Villa could offer him the quickest route to first-team football and that could be of great importance for the Nordic starlet.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sverre Nypan has 13 league goals in just 53 games from midfield for Rosenborg.

Nypan already has 33 appearances for Norway's youth teams and if he carries on his current rise, it won't be long until he finally makes his senior team debut - despite having only just turned 18 - and if he can be joined at Villa Park by Foyth and Disasi with a week left in the transfer window, that could massively play into Villa's hands in terms of European qualification.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-01-25.

