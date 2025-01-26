Aston Villa are hoping to reunite Unai Emery with Villarreal defender Juan Foyth after missing out on fellow La Liga centre-back Loic Bade, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Villans were in talks with Sevilla for Bade, 24, and looked keen on striking a deal, but the Frenchman has snubbed a move to Villa Park and confirmed he wants to stay at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. Emery wanted to sign the 24-year-old to give his defence a freshen-up and replace Diego Carlos following the Brazilian's £8.46 million move to Fenerbahce.

Foyth, 27, looks to be Villa's alternative, although the Argentine's fitness may be a concern, having made just four La Liga appearances this season after recently recovering from a shoulder injury. He could be available for a reasonable fee as he'll have a year left on his contract in the summer.

Aston Villa Eye Foyth As New Defensive Signing Remains Priority

The Argentine Spent Several Seasons Playing Under Emery

Romano delved into Villa's desire to sign a new defender and confirmed Foyth was on the club's radar:

"Aston Villa are in talks to sign new defender and Juan Foyth is one of the main targets, after Bade deal off. Initial proposal already sent to Villarreal as Unai Emery knows the player well... Deal on."

Juan Foyth Stats (La Liga 2024-25) Appearances 4 Interceptions per game 0.8 Tackles per game 0.8 Balls recovered per game 1.3 Dribbled past per game 0.3 Clearances per game 3.8 Ground duels won 0.8 (38%) Aerial duels won 1.5 (55%)

Foyth's best spell came while playing under Emery at Villarreal, making 74 appearances and winning the UEFA Europa League in 2021. He's a versatile defender who is currently being used as a centre-back but has spent a large portion of his career at right-back, which the Villa boss will know all about.

He has Premier League experience, having spent three years at Tottenham Hotspur before joining the Yellow Submarine initially on loan before permanently in July 2021. Emery spoke about how the 18-cap Argentina international had 'grown' and become an 'important' player under his watch at the Estadio de la Ceramica amid links to Barcelona two summers ago.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 26/01/2025.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox