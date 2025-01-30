Aston Villa have opened talks wih Paris Saint-Germain about signing winger Marco Asensio before the transfer deadline, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Villans have been active in the transfer market already this month after the arrivals of Donyell Malen and Andres Garcia, while Diego Carlos and Jaden Philogene have both left the club on permanent deals.

Jhon Duran looks set to be the next man out of the door after a mega deal was agreed with Saudi outfit Al-Nassr, and Unai Emery is keen to replace him with former Real Madrid star Asensio.

Aston Villa Open Talks for Asensio

He's a top target

Asensio, who currently earns £294,000-per-week with the Ligue 1 giants, has found himself way down the pecking order under Luis Enrique this season.

The Spain international is now keen to play regularly elsewhere and Emery has identified him as a key target with Duran set to leave the team short in attack, making the deal good for both parties. Asensio would be keen on the transfer and a switch to the Premier League.

Villa are now set to be active in the final days of the window, with Chelsea star Joao Felix also mentioned as a target they have held talks over.

The Midlands outfit will also be hoping to keep hold of Ollie Watkins after rejecting a huge bid from Premier League rivals Arsenal recently, with Emery adamant he wants to keep his number one striker option.

Asensio has had a very successful career, winning the Champions League three times during his spell in Madrid - scoring in the final when they beat Juventus 4-1 in 2017.

But since moving to PSG he has struggled to nail down a regular spot and after the arrival of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli earlier this month, regular minutes look even harder to come by now.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.