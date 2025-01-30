Aston Villa have joined the race alongside Arsenal and others to sign Bayern Munich star Mathys Tel as they seek replacements for Jhon Duran, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Villans are set to sell their Colombian forward in a stunning £75m deal to Saudi club Al-Nassr, leaving them with a gaping hole in their attack to fill before Monday's transfer deadline.

Tel, who has been described as "unbelievable", has become one of the hottest commodities on the market in recent days after making the decision to leave the German giants for more regular football, and Villa have now entered the race for his signature.

Aston Villa Make Mathys Tel Call

Watkins also being hunted by Arsenal

Villa agreed a deal to sell Duran on Wednesday night, the same day news emerged that they had rejected a £60m bid from Arsenal for their number one forward Ollie Watkins.

The club are adamant they don't want to sell him, but GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the Gunners have been given encouragement to make their move for the England international. That means attacking reinforcements are certainly needed at Villa Park, and Tel has now emerged as a candidate.

According to Romano, Villa phoned Bayern Munich on Thursday morning to ask about the conditions of a deal for the young forward and they are now in the race for his signature.

Arsenal are also interested in the 19-year-old, while reports have suggested that Tel is hoping for a move to Manchester United as he seeks more regular game time.

But with Duran moving on, there is a gap for Tel to play regularly in a young Villa team and they could now make the move to bring him into the club ahead of big competition from rival Premier League sides.

