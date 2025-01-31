Aston Villa have made an approach to sign RC Lens defender Kevin Danso, who is also on Wolverhampton Wanderers' radar, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Villans looked to be closing in on Chelsea's Axel Disasi to give Unai Emery a much-desired centre-back before Monday's deadline day (February 3), but the Blues have delayed the proposed loan deal for the Frenchman, who was set to replace Diego Carlos after the Brazilian left Villa Park for Fenerbahce earlier this month.

Danso, 26, has been mooted for a Premier League move this window to Wolves, and Vitor Pereira's club has reportedly agreed terms with the Austrian over a deal. They are prepared to pay around £16.7 million for the 26-year-old, while Lens are holding out for upwards of £25 million.

Aston Villa Enter Race For Wolves Target Kevin Danso

The Lens defender seemingly has four options

Romano gave an update on Danso's situation, and while he didn't name Wolves as a club in the race for the player, he did include Villa alongside Serie A giants Juventus and Ligue 1 outfit Rennes:

"Juventus are waiting for RC Lens to decide on Kevin Danso’s next step. Loan proposal with buy option from Juve, approach also from Aston Villa on loan deal… …and Rennes open to signing him on a permanent deal."

Danso has been crucial for Will Still at the back at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis this season, featuring in 12 of their Ligue 1 games and helping his side keep five clean sheets. He has prior Premier League experience, albeit an underwhelming loan spell at Southampton during the COVID period, but has become a key man in French football for Lens, with analyst Ben Mattinson explaining how his 'rapid recovery pace' is perfect for teams who play a high line.

Kevin Danso Stats (Ligue 1 2024-25) Appearances 12 Clean Sheets 5 Interceptions per game 1.7 Tackles per game 1.6 Possession won 0.1 Balls recovered per game 4.9 Dribbled past per game 0.3 Clearances per game 5.0 Total duels won 6.0 (55%)

Villa are eager to sign a new centre-back before the winter transfer window closes on Monday (February 3), and they look to be rivaling Juve, Rennes and Wolves, although their pursuit may depend on whether Chelsea gives the green light over a Disasi loan deal or not.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 31/01/2025.

