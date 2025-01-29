Aston Villa have moved one step closer in their bid to land a defender as the January transfer window ticks down - with reports stating that the club have made a loan offer to sign Chelsea star Axel Disasi until the end of the season, amid their centre-back crisis.

Villa have sold Diego Carlos to Fenerbahce already this window, and although they've signed Andres Garcia in his place, failed bids to land the likes of Sevilla defender Loic Bade, Celta Vigo man Oscar Mingueza and Villarreal's Juan Foyth mean that they are still struggling to add quality to their backline. That, coupled with Tyrone Mings picking up an injury over the weekend that left him in tears, means that the club are in urgent need of a new man - and Disasi could be the answer.

The report from Fabrizio Romano claims that Villa have sent an official bid for Disasi, with Unai Emery’s side proposing a loan deal, with a fee on top of salary coverage for the French defender. The deal has not been accepted yet, with the decision of either agreeing to Villa’s terms or rejecting them completely up to the Blues, though the club are working on outgoings and with Disasi rarely featuring for them this season, it could be a deal that they agree to.

Disasi has featured in just six Premier League games this season, scoring in one of those - and only being a defender who plays in cup competitions, first-team football on a regular basis against top opposition will be paramount to his development in the top-flight.

Disasi has five caps for France and would be another international entering the Villa side, with the majority of their first-team stars all featuring for their nations - and with a further five appearances in the Champions League, Disasi could even help Villa in their quest for European glory.

Villa would be signing a 'monster', as portrayed by sports journalist Rahman Osman last season, but having not been favoured by Enzo Maresca, game time is needed elsewhere for the £38million defender, who joined from Monaco just 18 months ago.