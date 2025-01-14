Aston Villa boss Unai Emery could raid his former club Sevilla with a move for Loic Bade, reports have suggested - as the West Midlands outfit step up their search for a new centre-back to come into their ranks.

Villa have been linked with a move for Oscar Mingueza already this window, with the former Barcelona defender being on Villa's radar as they look to decrease the average age of their centre-back options, given that Tyrone Mings and Diego Carlos have both turned 31. Carlos has been linked with a move away from Villa Park in recent weeks, meaning that two defenders could be brought in - and that has seen the 'elite' Bade touted for a move, according to reports.

The report from Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter) states that Villa have opened talks with Sevilla for Bade, who is a 'concrete option' for the Villans as they target a new centre-back. Discussions have got underway, with Villa starting to explore a January move - and he's high on the transfer shortlist for both Emery and director of football Monchi, who worked together at Sevilla.

Bade, who had previously spent time on loan at Nottingham Forest in the 2022-23 season, didn't quite settle in the east Midlands by failing to appear for a Reds side who had signed 30 players that summer, and having moved to Sevilla on loan from Rennes, he's made his move permanent to become a first-team mainstay at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Bade's nightmare in the Premier League quickly turned to ecstasy later that season, when he won the Europa League with Sevilla, and landed a permanent deal for a fee of around £10million. A return to the English top-flight could be a superb remedy for the Frenchman, who featured in France's Olympic side over the summer, featuring in each of their six games and scoring in the 3-0 win over the United States as they made the final.

And with Villa clearly intent on signing the Frenchman, he will be one to watch over the coming weeks with Emery looking to solve his side's unusually leaky nature this season.