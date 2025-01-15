Aston Villa have received an approach from Galatasaray for defender Diego Carlos, who is allowed to leave the Premier League club in January, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Villans have reportedly started talks over the Brazilian’s departure to Turkey, although he has several options with just over two weeks remaining in the winter transfer window.

According to Romano, Carlos will not be involved in Aston Villa’s pursuit of Sevilla defender Loic Bade, despite reports claiming the La Liga side are looking to do a swap deal.

Aston Villa seem to be gearing up for a busy end to the winter transfer window after welcoming Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen, with at least two new defenders on their radar.

Aston Villa Approached for Diego Carlos

Galatasaray keen on the Brazilian centre-back

According to Romano, Carlos has ‘several options open’ for a January departure, including Galatasaray, who have opened talks over his mid-season arrival:

The 31-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from Villa Park before the season but ended up staying and has proven to be a useful asset for Unai Emery this campaign.

Carlos, who earns £100,000 per week, has made 17 appearances in all competitions, including 10 in the Premier League, and has started 14 times.

Villa are unlikely to recoup the £26m they paid Sevilla for the Brazilian in 2022, considering he has entered the final 18 months of his contract, which runs until June 2026.

Emery’s men are sitting eighth in the Premier League ahead of their Wednesday clash with Everton, having won just twice in their last five games.

After securing Malen on a long-term deal, the Villans are expected to focus on defensive reinforcements and are reportedly targeting Sevilla's Bade and Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza.

Diego Carlos' Aston Villa Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 10 Pass accuracy % 88.6 Tackles per 90 0.87 Interceptions per 90 0.54 Minutes played 830

