Aston Villa boss Unai Emery could return to his trusted method of signing players from La Liga, according to reports - with a move for Celta Vigo star Oscar Mingueza reportedly on the cards as he looks to strengthen his defensive ranks.

Villa have been in the market for Borussia Dortmund star Donyell Malen, with personal terms reportedly being agreed with the Dutch star as Emery aims to improve his front line. Jaden Philogene hasn't exactly embraced the step up to the Premier League after shining last season at Hull City, and with Morgan Rogers and Leon Bailey as their only real wing options, the Arsenal youth star appears to be closing in on a move to Villa Park despite the two clubs haggling over a fee.

However, Emery may not be done there as he looks to increase his squad ahead of a Champions League push - and that could see them move for Mingueza.

The report from Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter) states that Villa have opened talks with Celta Vigo to explore a potential move for Mingueza. Nothing is advanced as yet, but the former Barcelona man is one of the Villans' 'main targets' for the January transfer window, and he's been appreciated by the board and Emery.

Mingueza progressed through the Barcelona youth ranks, but joined Vigo in 2022 - and with over 100 La Liga appearances already at the age of 25, he's had considerable experience - alongside two caps for the Spanish national team.

Pau Torres and Ezri Konsa have been Villa's two main stay centre-backs, though Diego Carlos and Tyrone Mings appear to be on the fringes of the first team - and with the duo having turned 31, Mingueza could be brought in to bring the average age of the squad down, whilst also adding real quality at the back.

Carlos and Mings have only started 10 Premier League games between them from a possible 40 opportunities, and their market values will only depreciate if that continues - meaning that the Villans could look to bring Mingueza in as an asset who won't lose market value.