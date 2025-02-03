Aston Villa have halted talks for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi and are now considering alternative options to bolster Unai Emery’s backline, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The French defender agreed terms with Villa last week and was eager to play Champions League football under Emery, but his arrival now seems unlikely.

According to Romano, Chelsea are requesting a higher loan fee from Villa, as they are seen as direct competitors for Champions League football.

The Blues have instead accepted Tottenham Hotspur’s bid for Disasi, with the decision now in the hands of the 26-year-old.

Disasi has struggled for regular minutes under Enzo Maresca this season, making just six Premier League appearances and 17 across all competitions.

If he were to choose Tottenham, the 26-year-old would become Spurs’ second centre-back arrival this window, after they brought in Lens defender Kevin Danso on loan with an obligation to buy.

Villa, meanwhile, have yet to add reinforcements in central defence following Diego Carlos' departure to Fenerbahce, with attacker Marco Asensio's arrival expected to follow next on Monday.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Aston Villa Target Having Medical Ahead of Deadline Day Move Aston Villa are on the verge of signing PSG star Marco Asensio, with the Spaniard having a medical at Villa Park.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-02-25.