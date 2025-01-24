Aston Villa are still in the race to sign Caen winger Tidiam Gomis in January, despite RB Leipzig leading the chase for the 18-year-old, Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The Villans are gearing up for a busy end to the winter window after welcoming Donyell Malen and Andres Garcia and have now placed their sights on an exciting winger for Unai Emery.

While Leipzig are reportedly ‘confident’ Gomis will join their project, Villa are not giving up in the chase and are trying to hijack their move for the promising Frenchman.

Gomis, whose contract at Caen expires in July, is regarded as one of the most exciting wingers in his age group in Europe, having impressed with standout performances in Ligue 2 this season.

Aston Villa Want Tidiam Gomis

Despite Leipzig leading the 18-year-old’s chase

According to Romano, Aston Villa hold genuine interest in Gomis and are trying to hijack Leipzig’s pursuit of the 18-year-old forward.

Gomis, who broke into Caen’s first-team squad last season, has become an important player for the Ligue 2 side this term, starting 12 of their 19 league fixtures and contributing four goal involvements.

The 18-year-old would bring versatility to Villa Park as he can operate in a number of roles across the frontline, although he is a natural left-winger.

A number of European clubs have expressed interest in Gomis in recent days, including AC Milan, who have reportedly presented a long-term contract offer for the promising Frenchman.

Alongside Gomis, Villa are believed to be eyeing a new central defender to boost Emery’s backline, which saw Diego Carlos depart to Fenerbahce this week.

The Villans have reportedly earmarked Sevilla’s Loic Bade as their target but have yet to reach an agreement with both the club and the player.

Tidiam Gomis' Caen Stats (2024/25 Ligue 2) Games 19 Starts 12 Goals 2 Assists 2 Minutes played 1,023

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-01-25.