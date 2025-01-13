Aston Villa remain keen on signing Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza after reaching an agreement for Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The Villans have identified the Spanish full-back as a priority target to strengthen Unai Emery’s backline in January but have yet to submit a formal bid despite their long-standing interest.

According to Romano, Celta would only consider Mingueza’s departure this month if his release clause is met, as the defender remains a key player for the La Liga side.

It remains unclear whether Villa will test Celta’s resolve with an opening offer soon, with the Malen deal now nearing completion.

Villa Maintain Interest in Oscar Mingueza

Yet to make an official bid

Aston Villa remain keen on Mingueza’s arrival in January but have not submitted a formal proposal for the 25-year-old, according to Romano:

Mingueza has been a vital player for Celta this season, making 18 La Liga appearances, scoring two goals, and providing five assists.

The 'phenomenal' 25-year-old has started in all of their league matches and has been a crucial squad member since joining from Barcelona in 2022.

Reports in Spain suggest Mingueza has a €20m (£17m) release clause in his contract, which runs until June 2026.

His signing would reportedly cost Villa slightly less than the Malen deal, which is expected to go through after the West Midlands club agreed a €30m (£25m) package with Dortmund.

Villa are sitting eighth in the Premier League after 20 games and will next travel to Everton on Wednesday, before visiting Arsenal at the weekend.

Oscar Migueza's Celta Vigo Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 18 Goals 2 Assists 5 Goal-creating actions 10 Minutes played 1,454

