Aston Villa have already made attacking recruits in the winter transfer window as Unai Emery looks to bolster his squad ahead of a potential Champions League race - and there could be another on the cards, with Joao Felix still in their sights after a failed summer move, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Felix hasn't really had a run-in at Chelsea this season. Three starts in the Europa Conference League have yielded four goals, but he's only made the starting XI in the Premier League three times as well - coming in away wins at Leicester City and Southampton, alongside a loss at Ipswich Town in late December. And that could see him move on with Villa remaining interested.

Romano: Unai Emery 'in Love' With Joao Felix

The Villa boss has been after the forward for quite some time

The report from Romano states that Villa are one of four clubs that have reached out to Felix's agent Jorge Mendes to discuss a potential last-minute deal for his talents, with the club looking to qualify for the Champions League once again.

Joao Felix's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 1 =8th Assists 1 =8th Key Passes Per Game 0.5 =11th Shots Per Game 1.7 4th Dribbles Per Game 0.8 =5th Match rating 6.52 =14th

Any deal would depend on the formula and makeup of the transfer set by Enzo Maresca's men, with any move not being easy to complete within the final days of the January transfer window - but Emery has remained clear in his viewpoint that if there is a chance to sign Felix, then he wants him at Villa Park.

And Romano reiterated as much on his YouTube channel on Monday evening, stating that Emery loves the Portuguese star and that, despite missing out on a move in the summer transfer window, Villa are still in the hunt for his services as they aim to add to their attacking ranks in the next week. He said:

"There are many clubs, and not only Aston Villa, calling the agent of the player [Joao Felix], Jorge Mendes. "Aston Villa are there for sure, because of Unai Emery, he is in love with Joao Felix. Emery wanted Joao Felix last summer, and he was close to joining Aston Villa last summer - but the deal didn't happen because of Chelsea entering very strong and signing the player on a permanent transfer. Aston Villa wanted to do a different kind of deal. "Now, Aston Villa are still there. If there is a way to make it happen, Aston Villa remain interested in Joao Felix, but it really depends on the formula and the conditions."

Aston Villa Could Benefit From Some Creativity

Felix would bring that in abundance

Felix will be wanting more game time despite only moving permanently in the summer transfer window, and Villa could offer him minutes with Emiliano Buendia looking set for a move to Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen. And, having been labelled 'world-class' by Sky Sports back in January 2023 upon his loan move to Chelsea, there is evident talent potentially coming in to Villa Park.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Felix has scored 11 goals in 40 games for Chelsea, split across two spells after a loan move in 2022/23.

The club have some solid, direct attacking options in the form of Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers and Donyell Malen, who joined from Borussia Dortmund earlier in the month.

But a lack of creativity may have contributed to their lack of goals in the current campaign, with the club only scoring 34 goals in the Premier League so far - with Nottingham Forest being the only team in the top half to have scored less than Emery's side, in which Felix could offer some much-needed creativity in the final third.

