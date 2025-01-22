Aston Villa could make another offensive signing before the January transfer window shuts despite the arrival of Donyell Malen, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Malen joined Villa from Borussia Dortmund for an initial £21 million fee (£27.7 million, including add-ons) earlier this month. The 25-year-old is a versatile attacker who can play on either wing and in a centre-forward role. English winger Jaden Philogene left Villa Park and joined Ipswich Town in a £20 million deal.

Unai Emery was keen to strengthen his attack and add more options out wide amid a demanding winter spell. The Villans lost ground in the top-four race and now sit eighth, four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea after 22 games.

Jhon Duran has been in scintillating form and earned a more regular starting role after playing backup to Ollie Watkins. The Colombian striker has bagged seven goals in 19 league games, while his English teammate has managed 10 in 22 matches. Emery will want to ensure he has the necessary tools to compete for UEFA Champions League qualification before the window closes on February 3.

Romano: Villa Could Make One Or Two More Signings

Unai Emery's Business Isn't Concluded With Marco Asensio Linked

Romano delved into Villa's transfer business and the likelihood that they will make further additions to Emery's squad. He suggested that Malen might not be the only arrival at Villa Park this month:

"There is the possibility, I think, to bring in one more offensive player. They are considering that, even after Malen, they are looking at some options on the market. I think Villa could be busy with one or two signings before the end of the window."

Aston Villa This Season (Premier League) Games 22 Wins 10 Draws 6 Defeats 6 Goals Scored 33 Goals Per Game 1.5 Big Chances Per Game 3.1 Big Chances Missed Per Game 2.1

Villa were linked with Randal Kolo Muani before the Paris Saint-Germain striker sealed a loan move to Juventus. The Frenchman is similar to Malen in that he can play out wide and up top in attack. Emery could still turn to his former employers for more attacking reinforcements.

The Spanish coach has reportedly asked Villa to swoop for out-of-favour former Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio. The Premier League club are considering signing the 29-year-old on loan until the end of the season.

Asensio could be persuaded on the move, given he's lacked game time under Luis Enrique. He's appeared 11 times in Ligue 1, registering two goals and four assists.

