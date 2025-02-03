Having spoken with Unai Emery, centre-back Axel Disasi remains keen on securing a loan switch to Aston Villa from Chelsea, according to Fabrizio Romano.

In their third successive season of hunting for European qualification, Aston Villa have been active across the transfer window. They recently confirmed the loan addition of Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, having previously signed Andres Garcia and Donyell Malen from Levante and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

Now within the final hours of the window, the Villans are not done yet, with the Midlands club keen on making at least one further addition.

Villa Want Disasi

The player is keen on the move, but it will be tough

It was reported within the last week of the winter window that Villa were keen on signing Axel Disasi from Chelsea to provide further depth to their defensive line. The Frenchman has struggled for minutes with the Blues this season, having made just six Premier League appearances.

As such, discussion of a move is understandable. It would appear that Chelsea, however, are reluctant to let their £78,000-a-week player join a rival for European qualification. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano stated:

“He [Disasi] wanted to go to Aston Villa and play Champions League football. He spoke to Unai Emery, but Chelsea are saying no to Aston Villa for Joao Felix and for Disasi, because they are seen as direct competitors for the Champions League spots in the Premier League. Let’s see what’s going to happen with this story, if Chelsea will accept (or) if the players will change their minds.”

Disasi would represent a brilliant bit of business for Villa, a capable defensive player that would alleviate the lack of cover they have there. Whether a deal can be found, though, remains to be seen.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 03/02/2025)