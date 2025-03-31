Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United could all be in the queue to sign Hugo Ekitike in the summer transfer window, with the trio all needing to sign a new striker in the off-season - and Fabrizio Romano has written in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that he expects the Frenchman to play in the Premier League next season.

Ekitike was linked with Newcastle United earlier in his career, though he opted for a move to Paris Saint-Germain - however, Ekitike didn't garner much game time at the Parc des Princes, scoring just four goals in 33 games for the Ligue 1 champions in all competitions. But his move to Eintracht Frankfurt from there has seen him become extremely prolific, nabbing 19 goals in just 39 games for the Bundesliga club in the current term.

Romano: Ekitike 'Expected' to Play in Premier League

The youngster has been touted to move to England in the summer window

At the age of just 22, it's easy to forget how young Ekitike is - and his performances this season have seen him lauded as one of Europe's finest young players.

Hugo Ekitike's Bundesliga statistics - Eintracht Frankfurt squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 26 =1st Goals 13 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.4 4th Shots Per Game 3.6 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.6 2nd Match rating 7.30 2nd

With various Premier League clubs needing a new striker in the transfer market, it's no surprise to see him being touted for a move to the top-flight due to his height, age, goalscoring record and massive upside potential - though it appears there will be a battle for his signature.

And Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Ekitike to be in the Premier League next season, with contact already being established by several clubs in the race for his signature- and having seen Arsenal, Liverpool and United linked, the trio could make a move for him. The journalist wrote in his newsletter:

"I expect Ekitike to play in Premier League next season, I said that 10 days ago and keep insisting as this is the feeling in the industry. There are contacts already but from several clubs, too early to indicate a favourite."

To prove he can cut his teeth in the Premier League, Ekitike scored a hat-trick against England's under-21 outfit over the international break, against a defence which featured the likes of Rico Lewis and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

It was a superb audition from the Reims-born star, and if he does move to Liverpool, Arsenal or United, he could offer quality and potential in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hugo Ekitike has five goals in five games for France's under-21 side.

Arsenal are in desperate need of a striker, albeit they could opt for someone with more experience amid their hopes of winning the Premier League title. Liverpool need more firepower, in which Ekitike could replace one of Darwin Nunez or Diogo Jota in Arne Slot's plans - whilst United have struggled for goals throughout the campaign, and any new talisman coming into their ranks could be the difference between the bottom half and securing European football.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 31-03-25.

Related Fabrizio Romano Drops Update on Man Utd and Viktor Gyokeres Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on the future of Viktor Gyokeres amid interest from Manchester United.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.