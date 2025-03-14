Newcastle United fans could have plenty to shout about in the coming transfer window, with arrivals expected at the club after complying with PSR regulations last summer. However, Fabrizio Romano has thrown a spanner in the works by stating that it 'won't be easy for them' to keep Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes in the summer.

The duo have been by far Newcastle's most important players in their Saudi takeover era, with £63million signing Isak becoming arguably the best striker in the Premier League alongside Erling Haaland - whilst Guimaraes' all-action approach has seen him become one of the best midfielders in the division, seeing the £40m capture linked with Manchester City in the process.

Romano: Newcastle 'Will Find it Difficult' to Keep Guimaraes And Isak

The Magpies will want to keep their best stars but that may be an uphill battle

The Toon Army will have more money to spend this summer, having had a fairly tepid summer last time out by not particularly splashing cash, alongside letting two top young talents leave in Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh for fees reaching around £68million.

Bruno Guimaraes' Premier League statistics - Newcastle United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 1st Assists 6 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.3 =3rd Tackles Per Game 2 3rd Through Balls Per Game 0.4 1st Match rating 6.97 3rd

But whilst linked players could be the remedy for the Magpies to improve, Romano has given supporters a reason to be wary - by suggesting that the club 'will do well' to keep Isak and Guimaraes - with big proposals set to be submitted from other clubs for both stars.

Writing in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter, the journalist revealed that it will be complicated for Newcastle to keep both of their players - in what will be a huge blow to Eddie Howe's plans for next season. He wrote:

"Newcastle will do their best to keep their stars for sure, but it won’t be easy. Big proposals are coming especially for Isak, it will be complicated to keep both."

Isak, in particular, has been a shining star for the Magpies this season. The Swede has already bagged 19 goals in the Premier League, including a run of 13 goals in just ten games from December through to February, which propelled the Magpies from 12th to fourth in the top-flight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Guimaraes has made 143 appearances for Newcastle United, making 44 goal contributions in the process.

Arsenal have been heavily linked, and although reports have suggested that it could take £150million to prise him away from St. James' Park, a record Premier League transfer could potentially be too much for the club to turn down.

