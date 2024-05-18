Highlights Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United want to continue with Bruno Fernandes next season.

Fernandes is among the players to be linked with a move away from the Red Devils this summer.

Fernandes says he will remain at Old Trafford so long as he is wanted

Manchester United have no intention of letting club captain Bruno Fernandes leave the club this summer, journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT. The Portuguese international had been tipped to depart Old Trafford this summer, with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich reportedly among potential suitors, as per the Independent.

It’s been a turbulent campaign for the Red Devils, despite reaching the FA Cup final for the second season in a row. United’s run in the Champions League this term was short lived as they crashed out in the group stages following defeats to Bayern, Galatasaray and Copenhagen.

In the league, their form hasn’t been much better. They have lost 14 and drew six of their 37 games so far with one remaining against Brighton at the weekend. United currently sit eighth in the table, but could yet close in on Newcastle and Chelsea in seventh and sixth respectively.

Romano: United Have no Desire to Let Fernandes Leave

United’s sporadic form this term has raised question marks over the futures of a handful of players, as well as the manager. Fernandes, who joined the club from Sporting CP in 2020 for a fee rising to £68m, has long been an integral figure at Old Trafford, but recent reports linking him to Bayern suggested he could be set for pastures new.

However, Romano believes it is not the intent of either the club or the player to part ways in the upcoming transfer window. The journalist says Fernandes wants to remain at the club and fight to put United back where they belong.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

“Man United and INEOS really want to continue with Bruno and Bruno has always been super committed. The idea of the player has always been to stay at Manchester United and continue to fight for the badge and the club. “He wants to help them win titles in the future. They feel really, really good together.”

Fernandes’ stats this season place him in double figures for both goals and assists in all competitions. With 15 goals and 12 assists, he has been firing, even if others in the squad haven’t been. Three of those goals have come during United’s FA Cup run, including one against Coventry City in the semi-finals.

Fernandes addresses United future

The player himself has all but put speculation surrounding his future to bed. Following United’s narrow 3-2 win over Newcastle in the Premier League on Wednesday night, in which he registered an assist, he spoke to the media about his future at the club.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Fernandes emphasised he will remain at the club so long as he is wanted.

"I will be here until I said the club needs to want me, I feel the club wants me to be a part of the future,” he said. "As I said always, I don't want to be a player that the club doesn't want to have. If for some reason they don't want to have me I will go but if they want me, I will stay."

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 18-05-24.