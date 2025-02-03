This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Celtic are set to welcome Crystal Palace man Jeffrey Schlup this January, according to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, as a means of Brendan Rodgers and his entourage boosting their ranks ahead of chasing the Scottish Premiership title.

Hamburg-born Schlupp, 32, has fallen down the pecking order in south London – as evidenced by his mere 173 minutes of action across all competitions this term – and Rodgers has pounced on the opportunity to sign him on a temporary deal.

A versatile option who is able to play in a multitude of positions, Schlupp will be the latest addition arriving through the doors of Celtic Park. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Romano reported that the Scottish Premiership club are set to secure the Ghana international on a loan with no option to buy.

Jeff Schlupp from Palace to Celtic, here we go! Verbal agreement done on straight loan, no buy option. Deal on place.

Back at the summit of the Scottish top flight under Rodgers' sturdy stewardship, the Hoops were looking to make a late move for Schlupp, according to journalist Alan Nixon, given his unrivalled versatility. Not only can he operate in the engine room, but he can also fill in at full-back too.

Having been on the books at Selhurst Park since January 2017, the arrival of Oliver Glasner has dramatically decreased the opportunity for minutes. In the club's last seven outings in the Premier League, he's played just one minute and, as an experienced asset, will be looking to increase that in Scotland.

Now, it has been confirmed by Romano that he is set to leave the English capital and move north of the border, despite the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City and Stoke City all being keen admirers of the ex-Leicester City ace.