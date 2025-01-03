Celtic have opened talks with Kieran Tierney over a stunning return to Glasgow, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Scotland international left Celtic Park back in 2019 for north London with Arsenal, but after an injury-plagued time in the Premier League is set to leave the Gunners at the end of his contract this summer on a free transfer.

That has seen Celtic's interest in a return ignite and according to the transfer guru Romano, talks are already underway about taking the 27-year-old defender back to the club where he made his name.

Manager Brendan Rodgers has already spoken publicly about the deal last month when it emerged that Tierney would not be seeing his contract at the Emirates Stadium extended beyond the summer, and revealed the club would be interested in bringing him back.

With the new year beginning, Tierney is free to discuss a summer move away from Arsenal with foreign clubs without their consent as he is in the final six months of a deal and according to Romano he is keen on a return to Scotland.

Talks are ongoing to reach a full agreement, however it isn't clear if a deal would be for the summer or if it could be sanctioned this month in a big boost to Rodgers and Celtic.

Tierney missed much of the start of the campaign with a hamstring injury, but has recently been used by Mikel Arteta for Arsenal which shows he is fit and ready to go if he is able to secure a move away from the club this month.

Celtic are currently flying in the Scottish Premiership and sit 11 points clear of Rangers at the top of the table, but suffered a humbling and embarrassing 3-0 defeat to their fierce rivals on Thursday at Ibrox thanks to goals from Ianis Hagi, Robin Propper and Danilo. It was their first domestic defeat of the season.

The Bhoys will return to action against third-placed Dundee United on Sunday as they look to return to winning ways, but it seems unlikely that Tierney will be in place for that game.