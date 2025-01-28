Celtic are targeting Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney as their next signing after welcoming Jota back to Parkhead this week, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Hoops have reportedly reached a verbal agreement for Tierney to join on a free transfer and are now waiting to find out whether Arsenal will allow him to leave on loan for the rest of the campaign.

According to Romano, if the Gunners do not permit the Scottish full-back to leave in January, Tierney, labelled 'world-class' by Kenny Miller, will join Celtic after the season, when his contract at the Emirates expires.

Tierney has played in two of Arsenal’s last three Premier League games and may stay as a backup option until the end of the season, considering Oleksandr Zinchenko’s potential departure in the next few days.

The Ukrainian full-back is reportedly being eyed by Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid, and his exit could prompt Mikel Arteta to keep Tierney for the remainder of the campaign.

Tierney joined Arsenal from Celtic in 2019 for £25m but has struggled to live up to his price tag as injuries have limited his development at the Emirates.

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad but was forced to miss a large part of the campaign due to multiple setbacks and made only 14 starts in La Liga as a result.

Celtic’s winter business has gathered pace in recent days as the Hoops parted ways with Alexandro Bernabei and Kyogo Furuhashi, while Stephen Walsh and Odin Thiago Holm left on loan.

The Scottish giants are reportedly looking to bolster their frontline further after welcoming Jota back on a five-and-a-half-year contract and have now set their sights on Norwegian winger Sondre Orjasaeter.

According to Sky Sports, Celtic have made an opening offer for the 21-year-old forward and are keen to get the deal over the line before the transfer deadline next week.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-01-25.