Chelsea's frantic transfer windows have seen their squad undergo major turnovers in recent seasons, with Todd Boehly continuing to open his chequebook for the Premier League giants - and Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his GIVEMESPORT transfer newsletter that the Blues could even look to add two more names to their squad in January, with the potential of a third if Christopher Nkunku leaves.

The Blues sit fourth in the Premier League, but they haven't won in four games, which has seen Arsenal and Nottingham Forest creep ahead of them in the table, but they remain in fourth by a single point heading into the second half of the season. Enzo Maresca's men will be vying for Champions League football and with that, they could sign two more players.

Romano: Chelsea Looking For Two New Signings

The Blues will continue to bolster their ranks with two more additions

Romano stated in his GIVEMESPORT transfer newsletter that the Blues could possibly add one more attacking player to their ranks. Whilst the position that they want to sign is not clear just yet, Chelsea are considering an attacker and a centre-back as a result of the injuries afforded to Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile.

Christopher Nkunku's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 391 15th Goals 2 =5th Assists 1 =8th Shots Per Game 0.8 10th Key Passes Per Game 0.5 =11th Match rating 6.33 20th

Their move for an attack will also depend on Nkunku's future. Romano's understanding of the situation is that Nkunku is still in Enzo Maresca's plans, but if the Frenchman does decide to leave the club in January, he will be replaced with an extra addition, alongside the original attacker they want to bring in.

Nkunku has only started three games in the Premier League, with one coming at the start of the season in a 2-0 loss to Manchester City, alongside relegation-threatened sides Southampton and Ipswich Town - and with just three goal involvements to show for it with two of those coming against the Saints, he's thought to be looking for more consistent game time, according to other reports.

Nkunku has shone in the Europa Conference League with eight goal involvements in just five games, but against inferior opposition, Nkunku could look to test himself against bigger opponents on a more regular basis.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Christopher Nkunku has scored one goal in 14 caps for France.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for his services, but whether Chelsea would be willing to let Nkunku leave in the middle of the season to another Premier League club remains to be seen.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 08-01-24.

